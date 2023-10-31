Khichdi party our main rival, Mizo National Front will win again: CM Zoramthanga

Prasanta Mazumdar By

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga is confident that his Mizo National Front (MNF) will retain power despite anti-incumbency and charges of corruption against the government.

The CM told a select group of journalists on Tuesday that the political atmosphere and the reports that he had seen gave him that confidence.

He admitted that MNF is facing anti-incumbency in "some corners" but said people by and large are well aware that the government faced difficulties for reasons such as the pandemic and the influx of people from Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He described Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which is expected to give MNF a tough challenge, as a "khichdi" party but counted it as MNF's main rival.

"ZPM is next to us but they are a khichdi organisation which has internal problems. They are a new party and going down. We will feel they are lucky if they can cross the 10-seat mark," the former rebel leader-turned-politician said.

The Christian-majority Mizoram, which has 40 seats, will go to elections on November 7. Congress and BJP are the other two key players.

Zoramthanga trashed ZPM's observation that MNF diluted its ideology by joining the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We have stood by our ideology since 1961. When somebody tries to trespass into our ideological boundary, we openly oppose it. For instance, we have opposed the uniform civil code," the veteran politician said.

MNF and BJP share an ambiguous relationship and they are going after each other this election.

Zoramthanga said, "We have our principles and BJP has its own. We are extending issue-based support to NDA. If their issue is against the interest of Mizos, we oppose it. We tried to help them in Delhi. I am one of the founding members of the NDA."

The MNF stalwart is not perturbed by the BJP's promise to set up a special investigation team to probe alleged irregularities in the implementation of Socio-Economic Development Project.

"If they want, let them do it. But I don't think they will, for everything is recorded. We transferred money to the bank accounts of beneficiaries and there is no pilferage on the way," Zoramthanga said, claiming that Rs 50,000 each was given to some beneficiaries in two installments.

Observers feel that the Manipur crisis gave MNF a lifeline after it lost all 11 seats to ZPM in the Lunglei Municipal Council election in March. Zoramthanga said MNF stood by the Kukis of Manipur as they and Mizos share the same ethnicity.

Mizo, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar, Chin (Myanmar) and Kuki-Chin (Bangladesh) tribals are ethnic cousins, belonging to Zo community. Zoramthanga felt MNF's call for Zo reunification will play a big role in Mizoram elections.

"We have people with same affinity in Manipur. They know we have done a great thing and they are pleased. The Meiteis (in Manipur) burnt my effigy. This indicates everything. The people (read Kuki-Zo tribals) from Manipur are in favour of the MNF's return to power," he said.

To a query, he said it is election time and the state government does not have time to collect the biometric and biographic data of Myanmarese and Bangladeshi refugees.

"We also feel that it is not necessary. Did the central government do it when millions of refugees came to India from East Pakistan in 1971?" he asked.

The Centre has not offered any help to Mizoram for some 50,000 refugees and Zoramthanga said if MNF retains power, he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue. Once it is a problem for Mizoram, it is a problem for India, he warned.

The drug problem is a poll issue and he admitted that drug trafficking into Mizoram from Myanmar increased after the military had taken over power in the neighbouring country.

"It is not the working of MNF or the doing of the government. There is a lot of poppy plantations in the eastern part of Myanmar, particularly the Golden Triangle. Because of the situation in Myanmar that drug trafficking has increased," he added.

