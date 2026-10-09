Gyanesh Kumar must resign to save the credibility of the government

There are moments in the life of a democracy when an individual office becomes larger than the individual occupying it. The controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has reached such a moment. The demand for his resignation should not be dismissed merely as an opposition slogan or a partisan political strategy. At its deepest level, it raises a philosophical question about institutional legitimacy, public confidence and the moral authority of the Indian electoral system. When the credibility of the institution responsible for conducting elections becomes the subject of intense political dispute, the government must think beyond the immediate defence of one office holder. It must ask a more fundamental question: what is more important, protecting an individual or protecting the confidence of the people in the institution?

The Election Commission of India occupies a unique place in the constitutional architecture of the Republic. It is not an ordinary government department, nor is it an extension of the ruling party. Its authority derives from the Constitution, but its legitimacy ultimately depends upon public trust. A government can survive criticism. A political party can survive electoral defeat. A minister can survive controversy. But an Election Commission cannot afford to lose the confidence of the people whose votes give democratic governments their legitimacy. Once citizens begin to believe that the referee is no longer neutral, the credibility of the entire electoral game becomes questionable.

The controversy surrounding electoral roll revision has therefore acquired significance far beyond administrative procedure. The Election Commission has defended the exercise as necessary for ensuring accurate electoral rolls and removing ineligible entries, while Opposition parties have raised serious concerns about the possible exclusion of legitimate voters. The dispute has consequently moved from the technical domain of electoral administration into the philosophical territory of democratic citizenship. A voter is not merely a name in a database. A voter is a citizen exercising sovereign constitutional power. Removing that citizen from the electoral roll is therefore not simply a bureaucratic correction. It touches the most fundamental relationship between the individual and the Republic.