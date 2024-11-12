What the Global South can expect at COP29

The Conference of the Parties’ 29th summit to address pressing climate change issues began on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan as Washington’s top climate envoy assured of continued climate action despite a Trump win. From climate-denialism and certain sections opposing climate advocacy, to financialisation of issues that need community and governance initiatives, we have reached tipping points where the price of delay is paid by human lives.

Least contributors to increasing emissions, countries like India have struggled with impacts of climate change. Vulnerable communities are affected due to heat stress, floods, torrential rains, forest fires etc. Now, issues of loss and damages are knocking the developed world’s doors—from hurricanes Helene and Milton to floods in Florida and Spain.

COPs have been meeting for close to 30 years. In the Paris Agreement 2015, nations zeroed in on a stretch target—to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius, a target increasingly looking difficult as 2024 is on track to be the warmest year on record.

Climate change has especially impacted communities in direct contact with nature-facing sectors. In India, states such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, with a large indigenous population, remain the most vulnerable.

Despite concerns, on November 11, when the talks opened, governments approved new UN standards for international carbon markets. Nearly 200 countries agreed on several crucial ground rules for setting up a UN-backed international market in motion.

Erika Lennon, senior attorney at Center for International Law, called the process for adoption “fundamentally unfair.” Lennon said this was hardly a “win” for the people or the planet.