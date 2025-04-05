Waqf must hold up promise of development

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is being hailed by some as a long-overdue reform aimed at streamlining the administration of waqf properties across India. Though it faces criticism and political resistance, the bill passed by parliament can still be viewed as a bold step toward much-needed reforms. At its core, it seeks to enhance transparency, improve accountability and ensure more equitable and efficient use of waqf assets—many of which have been mired in bureaucratic neglect, political interference and corruption for decades. But does the bill go far enough?

In Islamic tradition, waqf refers to the donation of movable or immovable assets for charitable purposes. Once declared, a waqf is irrevocable—it cannot be sold, rented or reclaimed by the donor. According to the latest government data, 32 state waqf boards manage 8.8 lakh registered properties across 9.7 lakh acres. Of these, 8.7 lakh are immovable, 16,713 movable and 994 marked ‘alienated’. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of immovable properties (2.3 lakh), followed by West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In 2006, the Sachar Committee had noted underestimation and poor use of waqf assets, and had estimated 4.9 lakh registered properties nationwide. It calculated their book value at Rs 6,000 crore, with the potential to yield 10 percent annual returns on a market value that surely would have been many times higher.

However, the actual income was only Rs 163 crore (2.7 percent return), indicating significant inefficiency. The committee noted that the number of waqf properties was also likely underestimated. It cited poor governance, lack of records, encroachments and weak oversight. It recommended reforms in organisational structure, financial management, representation, rent laws and the establishment of waqf development corporations.