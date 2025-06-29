Burnt cash case: More questions are raised than answered

On the night of March 14, 2025, remnants of burnt currency were found—for which a video is available—in the outhouse of the premises allotted to Justice Yashwant Varma, then a judge of the Delhi High Court.

This revelation raises serious questions which need to be answered. What was the quantum of currency that was found? Why was the currency not seized? Why was a panchnama not prepared by the Delhi Police present at the spot? Why was the outhouse not cordoned off to ensure that the scene of the incident was protected or secured? Why was the currency not preserved for inquiry and investigation? Why was an FIR not registered against unknown persons? To all these questions, the In-House Committee (“Committee”) set up by the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court provides no answers; they are otherwise unavailable.

For all these questions, the Committee says that these were not within its remit. In the absence of any explanation for why the police acted as they did, the Committee concluded that since the currency was found in the outhouse of the judge’s residence, it must have been placed there with the judge’s tacit or active consent.

The Committee consisted of two sitting Chief Justices and one judge of the High Court. It found no more than what was already available in the public domain in the form of videos recorded by the fire services department. Justice Varma had categorically stated that the currency did not belong to him and that he was not aware of who had placed it in the outhouse. The mainstream media has quoted various amounts of currency, ranging from `15 crore and beyond, in large bundles, which were found in the outhouse. The currency in the alleged quantum could not have entered the premises without the knowledge of the CRPF personnel stationed at his residence. Managing to cart large quantities of currency and placing it in the outhouse would necessarily have entailed the active involvement of several persons. No evidence to that effect was before the Committee, nor has it been alleged by anyone to date.