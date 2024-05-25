Mighty Modi takes on peaceable Patnaik in Odisha

Patnaik: “Do you remember the promises he made in the 2014 and 2019 elections? Odisha's natural wealth is coal, and you take coal from Odisha, but you have forgotten to increase the royalty in the last 10 years. The PM is remembering Odisha only at election time. You have allotted Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Sanskrit, but nothing for the Odia language. You have forgotten about Odia music too. There are so many brave sons in Odisha, a few of whom the PM named during his campaigning. Don't any of them deserve the Bharat Ratna? You have given away the Bharat Ratna to so many people, but you again forgot about the great son of Odisha, Biju Patnaik.”

Home Minister Amit Shah: “This assembly election is an election of Odisha's pride. Can a Tamil rule Odisha? Can a Tamil babu run Odisha? I assure you, if you form a BJP government, a young CM from Odisha, a CM who speaks Odia, will rule here.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: “I believe a high court judge should speak to Naveen babu alone to see if he is happy and okay. I mentioned a high court judge because they would be neutral. Once, a judge should speak to Naveen babu alone for 10 minutes.''

Patnaik to Sarma: “The per capita deficit (debt) of his state is double that of Odisha. He should really look into the matter in his own state. The people of Odisha are laughing at them… BJP CMs and central ministers are coming to Odisha and promising to make it number one in the country. I think they should first concentrate on their own states.”

Pandian: “My karmabhoomi is Odisha, while janmabhoomi may be Tamil Nadu, which I didn’t choose. I am an Indian first.”