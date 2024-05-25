Signal & noise from the poll theatre and the economy

In 1948, Claude Shannon, the father of information theory, built upon the work of Ralph Hartley and presented to the world the Shannon-Hartley theorem. The theorem illuminated the signal-to-noise ratio—the power of the desired signal and the level of undesired background noise. The math riveting the theorem helped enhance telecommunications.

There is, as yet, no formula to sift and decode signal from noise in the political economy. And the effect is vividly manifest in large democracies. Public discourse—on politics and the state of the economy—is haunted by contextual interpretations of signal and noise. Indeed, the phenomenon is vividly manifest globally as #Elections2024 plays out.

Consider the interplay of noise and signal in the context of the ongoing elections. The transition in the narrative from no questions to doubts is stark. A hundred days back, the cognoscenti had virtually called the elections. The opinion polls conducted between December and April placed the BJP-led NDA’s tally between 306 and 411 seats. It was deemed a no-contest. Cut to the sixth phase of polling held on Saturday, and the conversations are about hits and misses.