EXPLAINER | Mixed message from consumption expenditure survey

NEW DELHI: The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey results, which were announced after11 years, have already led to a series of claimsand counterclaims – with either side cherrypicking data to establish their points. And while the inferences from the survey would be hotly debated, the results of the much-awaited 2022-23 survey can be summed up in three larger points – shrinking gap between rural and urban consumption; increased spending by households in non-food items and a persistent sluggishness in household consumption.

The survey and its significance

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has been conducting household surveys on consumption/consumerexpenditure at regular intervals. From 1950-51 to 1973-74, the surveys were done once every year. Later, the NSSO decided to conduct the surveys on consumer expenditure and employment-unemployment together on a large scale, once every five years. This five-year chain broke in 2017-18, when the government decided not to release the survey reports citing several errors. According to a leaked portion of the report, the consumption expenditures were showing a declinefrom 2011-12 levels.

Nonetheless, the latest survey results are finally out, though a detailed unit-level report is yet to be released. According to the factsheet released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), the survey has covered the whole of India except a few inaccessible villages in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Information in the survey has been collected from 8,723 villages and 6,115 urban blocks spread over the entire country covering 2,61,746 households (1,55,014 in rural areas and 1,06,732 in urban areas).

In order to ensure proper representation of households of different economic categories, all the households of a selected village/urban block were classifiedinto three groups depending on a criterion based on land possessed in rural areas and possession of car in urban areas as on the date of the survey.