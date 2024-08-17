Vinesh Phogat returns to grand welcome after Paris heartbreak

NEW DELHI: Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the IGI airport, showing immense solidarity with her here on Saturday.

Stars such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and panchayat leaders received Vinesh, who endured a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight on the day of her 50kg final.

Heavily garlanded, Vinesh stood in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters.

"I thank the entire country," she said, her hands folded in humility.

There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight, landed in the national capital.

The huge caravan will follow Vinesh to her village Balali in Haryana.