Focus on dressing room dynamics after RoKo Ranchi show

CHENNAI: All it took Indian cricket to take a new turn was Virat Kohli scoring a hundred. Former captain Rohit Sharma too joined the party and speculation on not-a-very-cordial relationship in the dressing room started to gain momentum. As India land on Raipur for their second one-day international against South Africa on Wednesday, focus is on post-match comments made by both Kohli and stand-in captain KL Rahul. On Sunday, after the match-winning century when Kohli was asked about his preparation, the 37-year-old said, "I’ve never been a big believer in a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel good mentally, I can play the game." He also dismissed rumours about any potential Test comeback.

Moments before that, Rahul, who led in the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, was asked about batting at No 6 in ODIs. He paused a few second before answering, "Yeah, I mean, got to do the job for the team. That is the role that has been given for the last two-three ODI series, I have tried to do my best, finding fun in doing different responsibilities, challenging myself, challenging my game, I think it is good for personal development as well. So I keep thinking about the game and how I can get better."