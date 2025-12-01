Focus on dressing room dynamics after RoKo Ranchi show

CHENNAI: All it took Indian cricket to take a new turn was Virat Kohli scoring a hundred. Former captain Rohit Sharma too joined the party and speculation on not-a-very-cordial relationship in the dressing room started to gain momentum. As India land on Raipur for their second one-day international against South Africa on Wednesday, focus is on post-match comments made by both Kohli and stand-in captain KL Rahul. On Sunday, after the match-winning century when Kohli was asked about his preparation, the 37-year-old said, "I’ve never been a big believer in a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel good mentally, I can play the game." He also dismissed rumours about any potential Test comeback.
Moments before that, Rahul, who led in the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, was asked about batting at No 6 in ODIs. He paused a few second before answering, "Yeah, I mean, got to do the job for the team. That is the role that has been given for the last two-three ODI series, I have tried to do my best, finding fun in doing different responsibilities, challenging myself, challenging my game, I think it is good for personal development as well. So I keep thinking about the game and how I can get better."
On any other day this would have been considered a mundane post-match comments from a player and stand-in captain. However, nothing can be taken for granted in Indian cricket at the moment. Even more so with the possibility of BCCI stepping in to have a discussion soon.
Ever since India came back from Australia, there has apparently been underlying tension about the future of Rohit and Kohli. As India lost 1-3 Down Under in Tests, pressure mounted on head coach Gautam Gambhir and the duo. In the middle of the Indian Premier League, the two retired from Tests within a week of each other, giving the head coach and chief selector Ajit Agarkar a free hand with the Test team. However, both senior players expressed their desire to play till the 2027 ODI World Cup, making ODIs their only format. India drew 2-2 in England under Gambhir and new captain Gill was also handed ODI captaincy after Rohit was removed from the post after winning the Champions Trophy in February.
This led to more anxiety among the senior players. What made matters worse was that both Agarkar and Gambhir remained non-committal about RoKo's 2027 WC prospects. This continued even during the Australia ODI and now SA ODI series. Things got more complicated after South Africa whitewashed in Tests at home after 25 years. This meant, pressure mounted on Gambhir and Agarkar.
Rohit, meanwhile, shed weight, came back fitter, scoring two fifties and a century in the last four ODIs. Kohli has followed his two ducks with a fifty and century, an indication of the duo willing to stake their everything to play in the 2027 World Cup. To put his words into perspective, Kohli's comment on preparation comes at a time when the BCCI have made it clear that India internationals have to play domestic cricket. While Rohit seems likely to play a few games for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare, it remains to be seen whether Kohli, who lives in London these days, turns up for Delhi.
Rahul batting position
Another talking point of the Sunday match was Rahul's comments on batting position. Rahul has been a regular No 5 for India since moving to middle-order but has been batting one position lower since Gambhir took over. In the 14 ODIs, he has played under the coach, he has been a No 6 in 12 games, having batted there only once in the 2019 World Cup.
Rahul's answer on Sunday was as diplomatic, which has only added to the intrigue. Then there was the question of having Ruturaj Gaikwad as No 4 when he was the only reserve opener in the squad. Tilak Varma and Dhruv Jurel were seen as middle-order options with Rishabh Pant as back-up keeper but the coach had taken a gamble with Gaikwad at No 4. The Maharashtra batter managed only a 14-ball eight.
Even as the tourney moves to Raipur, once again, Gambhir and the mood in the dressing room have caught the limelight as it did after the loss in Melbourne Down Under. The tension in the room may not be ideal for the younger players in the team. For now, however, there may not be any drastic change just yet, especially with Rohit and Kohli performing consistently. The upcoming games and the New Zealand series (early next year) will reveal more, but the picture may get clearer post the T20 World Cup.