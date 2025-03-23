IPL 2025: Spinners to the fore for and at Chennai

Even if Ashwin, whose homecoming was met with a roar of approval from the ground's familiar flaming yellow wall, and Jadeja weren't as effective in terms of wicket-taking, this troika represents the clearest path for the hosts to make the playoffs after missing it in 2024.

On Saturday evening, Suryakumar Yadav had called Ahmad a 'mystery spinner'. Twenty-four hours later, Ahmad lived upto that tag with his variety and his ability to take wickets across multiple phases of the game.

"You have someone like Ashwin and Jadeja who are obviously good and then we also Noor," CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said before the game.

"We always wanted someone in our bowling department, who could be aggressive and can come in and take wickets at regular intervals. There were very few in the option pool. So we wanted to get the best (out of) whoever is available and I think Noor is right up there."

As soon as Chennai released Mitchell Santner and Maheesh Theekshana before the mega auction, they were pretty set on Ahmad's unique skillsets.

It's why they made Ahmad an offer Gujarat Titans couldn't match at the mega auction last year. The 2022 champions put down their 'Right To Match' card when the bid was at Rs 5cr. Chennai doubled his price and Gujarat backed out.

Ahmad is a bit like Rashid Khan in that both of them like to bowl after the powerplay. But that's where the similarities end.