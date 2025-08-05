Gambhir-Agarkar effect: BCCI unlikely to allow stars to pick and choose games going forward

More importantly, the performance of Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep has proved that even the biggest of stars are dispensable and no one is bigger than the team.

Even England skipper Ben Stokes despite multiple issues bowled marathon spells till the end of the fourth Test raising debates whether workload has become an "overrated concept" used for convenience.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar ripped apart the over-usage of workload management.

"When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and the pains.On the border, do you think that the jawans are complaining about cold? What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out to bat with a fracture. That is what you expect from the players. Playing cricket for India is an honour," Gavaskar told India Today.

"You are representing 140 crore people and that is what we saw in Mohammed Siraj. I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload. For five Test matches, non-stop he has bowled 7-8 over spells, because the captain wanted him and the country expected of him," added the former skipper.

"I hope that the word 'workload' goes out of the Indian cricket dictionary. I've been saying that for a long time. And I think that is the one thing that we all should keep in mind that this workload is only a mental thing, not so much a physical thing," he added.

It can be said with some degree of certainty that Jasprit Bumrah not being able to take the workload of five Tests hasn't gone down too well with the powers that be in the BCCI.

It has also raised questions about the competence of the Sports science team working at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

It is expected that after a month-long rest, Bumrah will be available for the Asia Cup T20 in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

"Look if Bumrah plays in the Asia Cup and if India go the distance till September 28, he won't obviously play the West Indies Test series starting October 2. However, if there are no injuries, he will certainly play the two Tests against World champions South Africa in November."

With Nitin Patel's exit and the new head of Sports Science team expected to be recruited at the CoE, the notion is that players -- especially fast bowlers -- would be able to play more than being wrapped in cotton wool.