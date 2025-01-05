It's frustrating but you have to respect your body: Jasprit Bumrah

SYDNEY: Laid low by back spasm, Jasprit Bumrah was left frustrated for missing out bowling on the "spiciest wicket of the series" but the premier India pacer emphasized that sometimes it becomes imperative for a player to respect his body.

Bumrah could not bowl on day three when India needed to defend a small 162-run target on a tricky wicket.

Australia needed just 27 overs to overhaul the target and claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years as they took advantage of Bumrah's absence.

"It was really frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body, can't fight it. Disappointing, probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series," Bumrah said, who was named Player of the Series for his 32 wickets in the series, during the post-match presentation.

"Felt a bit of discomfort during my second spell in the first innings and had to check it out. " Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs to be all out for 157 in their second innings.