Play domestic cricket, if you have commitment towards red ball: Gambhir hints at Kohli, Rohit

SYDNEY: India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed confidence in struggling stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating that the duo still possesses the hunger to excel. However, he urged senior players, including the two stalwarts, to participate in domestic cricket to demonstrate their commitment to red-ball cricket.
Gambhir’s comments came after India suffered a 1-3 series defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, relinquishing the trophy after 10 years and missing out on a spot in the World Test Championship final.
"They are tough people with hunger; they'll decide what is best for Indian cricket," said Gambhir during the post-match press conference.
The head coach acknowledged Rohit Sharma's accountability after the Indian skipper opted to sit out the final Test following a string of poor performances.
Rohit managed just 31 runs in five innings, while Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings, including a second-innings century after India had secured a lead of over 300.
"They still have the hunger, they still have the passion, they're tough people, and hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward," Gambhir said.
However, the former opener refused to give assurances about their Test future, instead calling for introspection.
"Ultimately, whatever they plan, they will plan in the best interest of Indian cricket. Every individual knows where their game and hunger is. That is the most important thing for any sport and any profession," he added.
Gambhir also emphasised the importance of senior players participating in domestic cricket to strengthen their Test game.
"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game, but if they are available and have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket," he said.
Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2012, while Rohit's most recent domestic red-ball game was in the 2015-16 season. Gambhir’s remarks seemed directed at the senior players who have avoided domestic cricket in recent years.
"It's as simple as it can get. If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want in Test cricket," Gambhir asserted.
When asked whether the seniors should participate in at least one or two rounds of Ranji Trophy, beginning January 23, Gambhir sent a clear message about commitment.
"I can't talk about the future of any player; it's up to them. But what I can say is that they still have the hunger, and they will make decisions in the best interest of Indian cricket," he reiterated.
Addressing Rohit's decision to drop himself from the playing eleven, Gambhir praised the Indian captain for showing accountability.
"If a leader has taken this decision, I don't think there is any problem. We talked about accountability, and that starts from the top. Rohit Sharma started that in the last match," Gambhir remarked.
On the question of accepting mistakes made during the series, Gambhir was candid. "The first thing is that the person sitting here will accept the mistakes first. So, don't worry about the fact that the mistakes will not be accepted here," he stated.
The head coach underlined the importance of fairness and honesty in managing the team.
"If I am fair with only two or three individuals and not with others, then I am being dishonest to my job. Whether it is a player who has not made a debut yet or a player who has played 100 Test matches, my simple aim is to be absolutely fair and equal to everyone," he said.
Gambhir concluded by reaffirming his commitment to creating a happy and honest dressing room environment.
"If you're committed to what we are doing with honesty, I think that should be fine. And more importantly, to keep the dressing room happy, I have to be absolutely honest and fair to everyone in that dressing room," he signed off.