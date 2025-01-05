Play domestic cricket, if you have commitment towards red ball: Gambhir hints at Kohli, Rohit

SYDNEY: India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed confidence in struggling stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating that the duo still possesses the hunger to excel. However, he urged senior players, including the two stalwarts, to participate in domestic cricket to demonstrate their commitment to red-ball cricket.

Gambhir’s comments came after India suffered a 1-3 series defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, relinquishing the trophy after 10 years and missing out on a spot in the World Test Championship final.

"They are tough people with hunger; they'll decide what is best for Indian cricket," said Gambhir during the post-match press conference.

The head coach acknowledged Rohit Sharma's accountability after the Indian skipper opted to sit out the final Test following a string of poor performances.

Rohit managed just 31 runs in five innings, while Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings, including a second-innings century after India had secured a lead of over 300.

"They still have the hunger, they still have the passion, they're tough people, and hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward," Gambhir said.

However, the former opener refused to give assurances about their Test future, instead calling for introspection.

"Ultimately, whatever they plan, they will plan in the best interest of Indian cricket. Every individual knows where their game and hunger is. That is the most important thing for any sport and any profession," he added.