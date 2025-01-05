SCG track: Gambhir praises spicy and result-oriented wicket, Gavaskar calls it "not ideal"

SYDNEY: The SCG track was "not ideal" for a Test match, according to batting great Sunil Gavaskar but India head coach Gautam Gambhir praised the wicket as "spicy" and "result-oriented", which had something for everyone.

As many as 26 wickets fell on the first two days while four Indians and as many Australians were dismissed on day three as bowlers largely dominated the proceedings.

"It's been some really nice wickets. It's good for Test cricket as well. There was enough for the bowlers, and there was enough for the batters as well. But that is what's going to keep Test cricket alive," Gambhir said during the press conference after India lost the fifth Test.

"And this was not the typical Sydney wicket, what we normally are used to or we've seen in the past as well. But then this is how Test cricket needs to be played. Result-oriented wickets. I know we talk a lot about when we go back home about turning wickets, but this was as spicy as probably what we get back home."

Gavaskar, however, had criticised the SCG track during the final session on Saturday.