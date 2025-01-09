Worry for Australia: Cummins to undergo scan on sore ankle as Champions Trophy looms

SYDNEY: An injury concern looms over Australian skipper Pat Cummins ahead of next month's Champions Trophy with the pacer set to undergo a scan on his "sore ankle", and chairman of selectors George Bailey refusing to confirm his availability for the marquee event.

Cummins has been troubled by the ankle issue throughout the Australian summer but managed to guide his team to a 3-1 victory over India in the marquee Border-Gavaskar Test series recently.

Bailey did not commit whether Cummins was a certainty for the Champions Trophy, starting on February 19.

"Not really sure yet, we'll have to wait and see where that scan comes back and where it's tracking," he told nine.com.au.

Australia announced its squad for the two-Test away series against Sri Lanka with several stalwarts, including Cummins, missing from the list.

The team, made up mostly of fresh faces, will be captained by top-order batter Steve Smith.