WWC Final 2025: Khaka strikes twice as Shafali, Jemimah depart in quick succession

NAVI: Pacer Ayabonga Khaka produced two crucial breakthroughs to bring her side back into the contest.

After India got off to a strong start, Khaka first dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues for 24 off 37 balls. The right-hander, who was one of India’s heroes in the semi-final, drove uppishly and found the fielder at cover.

The on-field umpire referred the catch upstairs, and after a brief check, it was given out, a much-needed wicket for South Africa as India stood at 171 for 3 in 29.4 overs.

Khaka struck again soon after, removing the in-form Shafali Verma for 87 off 78 deliveries. The opener, who had been in sublime touch, attempted an inside-out shot over mid-off but failed to clear the fielder.

It was a smart piece of bowling from Khaka, who followed Shafali as she tried to create room by moving towards the leg side.

The twin blows have shifted momentum in South Africa’s favour after India’s commanding start, leaving the final delicately poised.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to make early inroads. However, India’s opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma defied the conditions with an impressive partnership.

The duo added 64 runs in the first 10 overs, keeping the scoreboard ticking with confident strokes and sharp running between the wickets.

Smriti, who looked in sublime touch, was dismissed for 45 off 58 deliveries when she attempted a cut shot off a length ball from Chloe Tryon, only to edge it behind to wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta.

The dismissal provided South Africa with a much-needed breakthrough, ending what had been a composed and fluent innings from the left-hander.

Despite her dismissal, Smriti achieved a significant milestone earlier in the innings by surpassing Mithali Raj’s record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a single edition of the Women’s World Cup. Mithali had held the previous record with 409 runs scored during the 2017 tournament.

Meanwhile, Shafali’s innings was a display of calculated aggression and maturity. “FIFTY for Shafali Verma!” flashed on the scoreboard as she reached her half-century, marking a superb comeback after a quiet performance in the semi-final against Australia. Her stroke play and shot selection were exemplary as India continued to eye a commanding total.