No player said 'what will happen now' after England defeat: Harmanpreet Kaur

NAVI MUMBAI: The deluge of criticism hurled at them after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory against England didn't break the team down but instead brought them closer with a common goal that things would only look up from there, India's first ever World Cup winning woman skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Sunday.

India's campaign was on the verge of getting derailed after losing back-to-back games to South Africa, Australia and England.

In fact, against England, India were cruising at 234 for 3 before failing to surpass a target of 289. That match ended in a heartbreak with head coach Amol Mujumdar showing virtual mirror to the team and in the outside world, people were calling for the skipper's head.

"Not a single player said 'what will happen now' when things were not going well, especially after the heartbreaking loss against England," Harmanpreet said at the post-match media conference after India's title triumph.

"That night changed a lot of things for us, we thought we will have to come out with a stronger mindset and everyone came together even more," the skipper revealed.