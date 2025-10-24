CWC 2025: Fargana Hoque Pinky, Bangladesh's steel

NAVI MUMBAI: “I don’t know,” smiles Bangladesh’s Fargana Hoque Pinky.

The Bangladesh cricketer is sitting on a chair at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The question was about their first official WODI. It had come on November 26, 2011, against Ireland during a World Cup qualifier. Did she remember the number on the cap that was given to her?

It was a historic day for Bangladesh. Having secured their qualification status after beating the USA, all 11 members of the team made their official debuts against Ireland, even though they had been playing for a few years. “At that time," she says, "we did not know because all 11 players made their debuts. There was no feeling of how to debut or what it means. Back then, it was all about participation and not much interest in anything else. We understood the importance of the debut and cap only a few years later."

That was just one of the many firsts for the Bangladesh women’s cricket team and Pinky. She was a part of the first official T20I they played against Ireland in August 2012, their first-ever T20I World Cup match in 2014, when they qualified as the hosts of the tournament and the team that beat India to win the Asia Cup in 2018. She scored the first-ever ODI World Cup fifty when they made their tournament debut in 2022. First to score an ODI century, at home and overseas… the list goes on. In many ways, Pinky has been Bangladesh’s forever No. 1 as she gave her blood and sweat to the sport.