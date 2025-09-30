Women's cricket in India stands on cusp of its watershed moment: Sachin Tendulkar

NEW DELHI: The ICC women’s cricket World Cup will kick off on Friday in Guwahati, where India will take on Sri Lanka. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, in his column for the ICC, wrote that this could be an important moment in the history of women’s cricket in India, and also recalled his memories when he was inspired by India’s 1983 World Cup and the knocks played during the campaign.

The sport had got a massive shot in the arm when Indian women reached the final of the 2017 edition in England. However, a global trophy still eludes India, and Tendulkar feels that it can change with Harmanpreet Kaur and Co chasing that ultimate goal at home.

"I sense that women’s cricket in India stands on the cusp of its own watershed moment. The upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup will not just be about chasing a trophy; it will be about igniting countless dreams," Tendulkar wrote.

"Somewhere in Moga, a teenage girl might be clutching her bat tighter, hoping to emulate her idol Harmanpreet Kaur. In Sangli, another girl might be practicing her drives, daring to dream like Smriti Mandhana."