India vs Pakistan: From forfeiture to participation, how it all panned out?

Jan 25, 2026: With speculations rife in the air about the ripple effect and implications of a potential boycott, Pakistan announced their 15-member squad for the global event. Salman Ali Agha led the team which also included Babar Azam.

Jan 26, 2026: The PCB chief clarifies that the final call will be taken by the Prime Minister in the days to follow after a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif. “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," Naqvi posted on X.

Feb 1, 2026: On Sunday evening, the Pakistan government took to social media to announce that the cricket team would travel to Sri Lanka but would not take part in the clash against India on February 15. The PCB, meanwhile, does not have a public comment while ICC warns them of the ramifications and asks to reconsider the decision.

Debates continue as to whether PCB could go ahead with it and what are the effects it may have not just for them but the rest of the countries, especially with the marquee clash being a major reason behind the massive sum the broadcasters had paid for the rights. Amidst the earlier misgivings between JioHotstar and ICC over media rights for these events, the former felt that the existing rights deal was inflated. Without this game, they would definitely feel that way and may even demand the ICC to return some of the money they received from the broadcaster.