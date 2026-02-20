'Fortunate to have had lot of memories as Afghanistan coach': Emotional Trott

Trott's biggest challenge



Getting players from diverse backgrounds to play as a unit was Trott's biggest challenge in his tenure, he revealed.



"I think my job as coach is to show them that I care and have that empathy. It's been such a great education as a coach with regards to understanding different characters. I think it will always stick with me. I think the guys are so resilient, they all have different stories. And I think they - being able to come and play for Afghanistan is a huge honour for them. So, it's not really that hard to get them motivated. (To) get them understanding tactics and understanding the game and doing the basics day in, day out, which is sometimes for some players is very foreign because of the structure that they've come from. So to try and add these things to players is not as straightforward as perhaps for some other players that you would coach around the world. So that's been the great challenge," he said.



With experiences in franchise cricket (SA20 and ILT20), Trott's name may well be jotted down by a few teams.



"I'm not going to let you put words in my mouth. But, you know, I've really enjoyed this. I don't know what the future holds. Maybe I have a couple of days off and see how it goes. And I look forward to seeing how the rest of the World Cup goes. I wish we were still here and able to play in the next round," he said.