'Fortunate to have had lot of memories as Afghanistan coach': Emotional Trott

CHENNAI: When former England batter Jonathan Trott took the reins as Afghanistan coach in 2022, he would not have expected his team to punch above their weight in his stint, going by the challenges he faced. The job was first offered to his compatriot and former cricketer Graham Thorpe but Thorpe fell sick, giving way to Trott.
On Thursday, Trott walked into the press conference room after his team's 82-run win over Canada in the T20 World Cup battling tears.
It was under his tenure that Afghanistan reached their first-ever T20 World Cup semi final finish in 2024, in addition to landmark tournament victories, historic wins over top-ranked teams, and milestones that elevated Afghanistan's reputation in cricket.
"I always feel fortunate enough to have had a lot of memories as a player but also now as a coach as well. I think even at this ground (at Chepauk), beating Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup game, beating England, two games in St. Vincent, that's World Cup stuff," Trott said.
He also mentions the wins against top cricketing nations like South Africa in bilateral series' as favourite memories. "We've beaten Pakistan, Bangladesh away, South Africa in bilaterals. So I'm very fortunate enough to have coached some really great players, some really good humans and a good bunch of guys and areas to improve everywhere," he added.
When asked on why he is parting ways with the team, he said that it was not his decision.
"It's not my decision, so that's all I'll leave it at really. Maybe the time's right, maybe it's not. I don't know, but I wish everyone the best in the future. I'm very thankful for getting the opportunity. Graham Thorpe was supposed to be the coach, and he unfortunately couldn't take up the role. I then got offered the job and took it with both hands. But at the same time, Graham was huge in my development as a coach and he gave me great opportunities at the ECB and had full faith and belief in me as a coach," Trott said.
That way, he thanked Thorpe for his guidance. "So I have a lot to be thankful for him for this role. So I'm here by chance. I gave it my all. I hope the players can see the love that I have for the game and the care that I have for them as players and as people," he added.
Now that he has built a solid platform for the next incoming coach of this team, Trott emphasized the importance of grooming more pace bowlers who could support Afghanistan's spinners led by Rashid Khan.
"The consistency and development of some more seamers that will aid the spinners and not just be heavily reliant on spinners; develop some seam bowlers so that when the team plays in conditions perhaps like the World Cup in 2027 (in South Africa and Namibia), they'll be able to handle all different varieties of conditions," he pointed out.
"They're developing the batting resources to be able to have that, and it's about having the seamers now so they can compete all around the world, hopefully," added Trott.
Trott's biggest challenge
Getting players from diverse backgrounds to play as a unit was Trott's biggest challenge in his tenure, he revealed.
"I think my job as coach is to show them that I care and have that empathy. It's been such a great education as a coach with regards to understanding different characters. I think it will always stick with me. I think the guys are so resilient, they all have different stories. And I think they - being able to come and play for Afghanistan is a huge honour for them. So, it's not really that hard to get them motivated. (To) get them understanding tactics and understanding the game and doing the basics day in, day out, which is sometimes for some players is very foreign because of the structure that they've come from. So to try and add these things to players is not as straightforward as perhaps for some other players that you would coach around the world. So that's been the great challenge," he said.
With experiences in franchise cricket (SA20 and ILT20), Trott's name may well be jotted down by a few teams.
"I'm not going to let you put words in my mouth. But, you know, I've really enjoyed this. I don't know what the future holds. Maybe I have a couple of days off and see how it goes. And I look forward to seeing how the rest of the World Cup goes. I wish we were still here and able to play in the next round," he said.
That being said, Trott also hopes to coach the England team one day.
"I am very proud of the way I played my career, and always like to see the England side do well. I'd love to one day, hopefully, have the opportunity to coach a team that you hold so dear to your heart. There are a lot of people that I'm sure would love to do that job. So yeah, we'll have to see. But I just want to enjoy my coaching. And, you know, I've certainly enjoyed the last couple of years here," signed off Trott.