T20 World Cup: India's only problem is the sixth bowler: McGrath

New Zealand will face South Africa in the first semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday while India take on England at Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday. He praised India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and felt that the toss will be crucial during the upcoming games. "In a knock-out game, the pressure is very high. One has to make the right decision. If the wicket is good and you have a lot of depth in your ranks, you can opt to bat and try to bat out the opposition by posting a good total. But if the wicket has something for the bowlers and if dew is going to be a factor, it is better to bowl first and chase down the target. But all said and done it all boils down to the confidence the captain has in the ability of his players."

Sanju Samson played a blinder of an innings to help India reach this stage. Fellow opener Abhishek Sharma, who missed out against the West Indies, also has all the tools to tear apart bowlers in powerplay. Mcgrath felt if India play to their potential, then it could be a tough night for England.

"India have got an ideal opening pair in Sanju and Abhishek. Sanju showed what he can do last night (Sunday) with the way he paced his innings once he got in. The ability and potential is there. So in the knockout matches it comes down to the game, a team that doesn't go out and perform, you don't go to the next round. I think if India go out there and play as they have in this tournament, they should go through," McGrath said.