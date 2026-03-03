India-England semis will be humdinger; Bumrah, Tilak give India edge: Sunil Gavaskar

BENGALURU: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar expects the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England to be a "humdinger" with the hosts holding a slight edge because of their flexible batting unit and the presence of a hard-to-read pace ace in Jasprit Bumrah.

Reigning champions India will take on England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday in a repeat of the semifinal matches in the 2022 and 2024 editions.

In 2022, England subjugated India by 10 wickets at Adelaide while Rohit Sharma's team tamed the Three Lions two years later at the Providence, West Indies.

"Both sides are very well-matched. They have got batting and bowling. They have got middle-order and, you know, the finisher. Both teams have variety in their bowling," Gavaskar told select media here.

"England have got a few players who have played in the IPL, who are familiar with Indian conditions, familiar with the pressure of playing a knockout. So, I think it is going to be a humdinger," he added.

However, Gavaskar said the tussle between pace talisman Bumrah and England batters like the in-form Harry Brook will have a significant role in shaping the outcome of the match.

He advocated for Bumrah's early introduction in the powerplay.

"I do believe that he (Bumrah) should be bowling at least two overs in the powerplay because as a new-ball bowler, if he can get those early wickets. Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Harry Brook, he will have pretty much broken the back of the England batting," the former captain explained.