After eluding him for over a month, luck finally smiles on Abhishek in final

AHMEDABAD: Luck. It seemed to have deserted Abhishek Sharma before the biggest tournament of his fledgling career. Stomach infections can be nasty pieces of work. It's generally not life threatening but it can leave a short-term impact. You can lose a few kilos, your training routine is affected and it can take time to rediscover that rhythm.

He was on drips and had to be hospitalised. That's a loss of a few training sessions. In the middle of all this, he was constantly travelling. Mumbai to New Delhi to Colombo to Ahmedabad. All those miles with a bug in the system did some damage.

Add to that the string of low scores and the world's No. 1 batter wasn't feeling it in terms of confidence and belief. Issues rose when facing off-spin, shots were half-hearted and it gnawed at him. This was supposed to be the 25-year-old's grand moment. His stage.

Luck.

It was half-past seven in front of over a lakh people at the new Motera on Sunday. The stage? The T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. After not having any luck for the last month, Sharma has had more luck in 30 minutes than people have had in their lifetimes.