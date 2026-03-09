From self-doubts, hardships to redemption: How Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma became world champions

CHENNAI: “I think I can give a better answer to this question,” quips Abhishek Sharma as Ishan Kishan laughs, sitting next to him. The two young Indian batters, who had scored fifties in the final against New Zealand, have won their first World Cup medal for India and are now trying to answer questions about struggles in life and how they handled the rollercoaster ride to glory.
Before Abhishek even started on the answer, Ishan chipped in. “Bhai, you were out of form for a month. I was out of the team for two years,” sending the packed press conference room in Ahmedabad on a historic Sunday night to a cracker. Abhishek corrected him that it was a month and a half before going on with the answer.
Before the fun banter and tears of joy spilt as India overpowered New Zealand by 96 runs — the biggest margin of wins by runs in a T20 World Cup final — to become the first team to defend the title and win on home soil, Ishan and Abhishek had gone through significant hardships.
****
Ishan, all of 25 at the time, went out of favour after the 2023 ODI World Cup final, lost his place in the squad across formats, was dropped from central contracts and the scheme of things. It took him two and a half years, a truckload of runs and a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy just before the World Cup selection to break the doors open. Through the New Zealand series, he was still fighting to seal a spot and eventually did that, pipping out-of-form Sanju Samson.
Even then, the road to glory was not smooth. He started well, then moved to No 3 because of team combinations with Samson coming back — he went on to become the player of the tournament — and then lost some close family members in a car accident on the eve of the final. He got the news during the training session on Saturday. Yet, he kept the emotions in check, put his head down and took it all out on the field with the bat, smashing 54 off 25 balls. He would later dedicate the knock and trophy to his cousin sister.
“She always wanted me to score big runs. I was not feeling so good yesterday. But today. It was a big day. So rather than keeping my emotions ahead of the game, I just thought, 'What is the best thing I can do?' I can score runs for her. And that was the message. When I looked up after scoring my 50. It was to her,” Ishan revealed late into Sunday night.
“I am very proud that we won today for her family. My very close friends are there to take care of me. That's all I can say. So there was a lot of hunger inside me today. I just wanted to perform. I was thinking about everyone. What's going to happen? Since last night, I was not feeling all right. But at the same time, I spoke to Gauti bhai. I was just looking to score as many runs as possible. I had that anger inside me. Like, ‘Why do bad things happen to good people?’ But yeah, end of the day. We are on the winning side. And I am happy about it,” he added.
Like Ishan, Abhishek had his share of struggles on the road to the final. He was the No 1 batter in the world coming into the tournament. Someone who was expected to light up the big stage and take on the world. And yet, things did not go as planned. He got a stomach infection in Mumbai, was hospitalised in Delhi, had three consecutive ducks even when he played – so much so that it seemed like the stage had gotten to him; that he did not have confidence in his own skills.
However, captain Suryakumar Yadav, coach Gautam Gambhir and every single player and support staff threw their weight behind him. Every time there was a media interaction, questions would be asked about his lack of runs, and they backed him up. Even after the semifinal, where Abhishek fell to Will Jacks early, Samson said they were taking good care of him, and the final could well be his day.
And it turned out to be the case. New Zealand made a blunder, dropping Cole McConchie and bringing back Jacob Duffy — the same pacer Abhishek had taken on comfortably during the bilaterals earlier in January. It did not take long for Abhishek to get going as the youngster went on to smash the fastest fifty of the T20 WC – in 18 balls — before eventually getting out for 21-ball 52 with a bat he had borrowed from Shivam Dube on the morning of the game. “As soon as I came in the morning. I felt like the time had come. Shubman (Gill) was not around, so I went to Dube and borrowed his bat. So, thanks Dube,” laughed Abhishek.
****
One thing both Abhishek and Ishan attested to their redemption at the biggest stage is having the right people around who believe in you. “I feel that one thing matters a lot in this. If people around you are happy to make you better, if you have achieved that as a human being… I felt that when my matches were not going well, or I was not able to contribute. But everyone was thinking so much of me. They were so happy that he would do it. I don't think any of the players, coaches, or support staff had a doubt in their faces. In fact, I doubted why this was happening. But I think the company as a team matters a lot. Who is around you? Who is motivating you at that time? Do you have more belief? So I think this was one of the things that really mattered to me,” Abhishek explained.
“I think the first thing is that no matter how bad your time is. It is very important to trust yourself. When you put yourself in doubt, it creates pressure on our game, which does not help individually. And the team does not get help. Because you are not able to play your best game. So I think self-confidence and hard work. When you help others at a bad time, that comes back to you. So I learned so much when I was in domestic cricket. There was a time when I could only focus on myself. But I just thought, why not take my team forward and learn something from that? So I was looking forward to making sure that everyone moves forward with me. It's not just me who will get the credit for everything. But everyone will work hard, and everyone will achieve something together. So that thing helped me, too. I got something from others. When you pick, you pick only good things. And as he said, your company is also very important,” Ishan added.
And it all on display on Sunday as Ishan and Abhishek showed the world that they belong at the highest level. That they are world champions and the future of Indian cricket.