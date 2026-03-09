From self-doubts, hardships to redemption: How Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma became world champions

Like Ishan, Abhishek had his share of struggles on the road to the final. He was the No 1 batter in the world coming into the tournament. Someone who was expected to light up the big stage and take on the world. And yet, things did not go as planned. He got a stomach infection in Mumbai, was hospitalised in Delhi, had three consecutive ducks even when he played – so much so that it seemed like the stage had gotten to him; that he did not have confidence in his own skills.

However, captain Suryakumar Yadav, coach Gautam Gambhir and every single player and support staff threw their weight behind him. Every time there was a media interaction, questions would be asked about his lack of runs, and they backed him up. Even after the semifinal, where Abhishek fell to Will Jacks early, Samson said they were taking good care of him, and the final could well be his day.

And it turned out to be the case. New Zealand made a blunder, dropping Cole McConchie and bringing back Jacob Duffy — the same pacer Abhishek had taken on comfortably during the bilaterals earlier in January. It did not take long for Abhishek to get going as the youngster went on to smash the fastest fifty of the T20 WC – in 18 balls — before eventually getting out for 21-ball 52 with a bat he had borrowed from Shivam Dube on the morning of the game. “As soon as I came in the morning. I felt like the time had come. Shubman (Gill) was not around, so I went to Dube and borrowed his bat. So, thanks Dube,” laughed Abhishek.

****

One thing both Abhishek and Ishan attested to their redemption at the biggest stage is having the right people around who believe in you. “I feel that one thing matters a lot in this. If people around you are happy to make you better, if you have achieved that as a human being… I felt that when my matches were not going well, or I was not able to contribute. But everyone was thinking so much of me. They were so happy that he would do it. I don't think any of the players, coaches, or support staff had a doubt in their faces. In fact, I doubted why this was happening. But I think the company as a team matters a lot. Who is around you? Who is motivating you at that time? Do you have more belief? So I think this was one of the things that really mattered to me,” Abhishek explained.