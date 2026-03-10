Leader Surya shines to deliver what he promised

No matter the opposition, no matter the depth of this Indian team, especially in the last 24 months, it is impossible to move past Surya's contribution as a leader and how he persevered through the tough times. For the better part of his tenure, Surya could not buy a run. He kept saying that he was out of runs and not form. He kept oozing positivity in press conferences, even trying to be funny a little too much, to an extent where it felt forced at times.

Not on the early hours of Monday morning. A little over an hour after making history in Ahmedabad, Surya sat next to head coach Gautam Gambhir reflecting on the past 18 months. "I think it is important to understand that you will definitely fail more times than you succeed in sports," he said. He knows it as much as anyone. After a poor run for more than a year, he finally found form just before the T20 WC and went on to score more than 300 runs in the title win. Which is why, he could instill the same belief in the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and the rest whenever they struggled. Without Rohit and Virat, he became the elder figure of the team, lending a shoulder to the teammates in need.

"I saw it last year in 2025. Whole year I couldn't get a 50. It took me 400-plus days to get a 50 for India. But that's what I told the boys, the same thing. Ups and downs will definitely keep on coming in sport. But you have to respect the game, you have to try and spend time with all good people around you. That's more important. Be true to yourself. You can't cheat the man in the mirror when you get up in the morning or you're going to sleep. So those small things are very important to understand them, to take them out, as I rightly said, for dinners, to spend time with them, understand them, what are their strengths, what are their weaknesses.