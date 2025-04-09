We batted a bit bitter, but it's been a frustrating season for CSK: Stephen Fleming

MULLANPUR: Head coach Stephen Fleming was satisfied to see Chennai Super Kings' top-order producing some runs, but, for him, the failure of his side to cross the line in the fourth consecutive Indian Premier League match this season remained a "frustrating" element.

CSK batters gave a better account of themselves in pursuit of 220 set by Punjab Kings, but still fell short of the target by 18 runs here on Tuesday.

"It (has been) a frustrating season so far," Fleming told the media after the match.

"The catching has been poor, but it was poor from both sides. Whether it was something in the light, I'm not sure, but certainly for us that was an area of concern. If you want to pick up 20 runs, it's probably that and (the) drop catches," he said.

Fleming had a point there because CSK have so far dropped 11 catches in five matches, with three of them occurring against Punjab Kings.

The Kiwi then touched upon CSK's improved batting effort as openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put on 69 runs, following which the former added another 89 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube (42).