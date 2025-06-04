NEW DELHI: The stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that led to death of at least ten fans is "unfortunate" and RCB's IPL-winning celebrations should have been planned better, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Wednesday.

The celebratory mood in the city turned sombre a day after RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title.

Lakhs of fans gathered outside the stadium, which the police could not control, leading to utter chaos.

"It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish early recovery of the injured," said Saikia.

"When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There have been some lapses somewhere. After such a glorious ending to the IPL, this has been an anti climax. There have been IPL celebrations in the past as well, like in Kolkata last year when KKR won but nothing happened there."