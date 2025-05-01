Batters have adapted to Pathirana, says CSK bowling coach Simons

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons has defended Matheesha Pathirana amid his underwhelming form this IPL season, saying that the opposition batters have started reading and adapting better to him.

The five-time champions were eliminated from the IPL play off race on Wednesday when they lost to Punjab Kings, their eighth defeat in 10 outings.

Pathirana, known for his slingy action, has lost the control he had in the previous season.

Earlier, CSK head coach had said the reason for a dip in form was due to a change in action.

"It's been quite well documented that there was a bit of an action change. But he's pretty much back to where he was and just in terms of the height of his arm on a reasonably consistent basis," Simons said in the post-match press conference.

"I'm not sure that he's less accurate. Batters are playing him a lot better. We can certainly see a trend in the way that batters are playing against him, particularly against Mumbai the other day.

"The technique that they're using, they understand what his plans and what he does, he added.