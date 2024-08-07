Vinesh disqualification: No two-day weigh-in system in country, despite UWW’s 2017 rule

CHENNAI: Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification seems to have had a ripple effect on the Indian contingent at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

While Vinesh made it to the 50kg final only to be rendered ineligible for being 100 grams overweight, her junior counterpart, Antim Panghal, lost her 1/8 bout against Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey (10-0) in the 53kg category by technical superiority in just 1.41 minutes on Wednesday. Antim’s hope of making it to the repechage round was dashed when the Turkish athlete bowed out after losing to Germany’s Annika Wendle in the quarterfinal.

Sources claimed Antim too struggled to cut the weight before the first weigh-in on Wednesday morning. The 19-year-old wrestler was said to be overweight by 200 grams at the time of the weigh-in, despite starving since Tuesday evening. It was reflected in her performance on the mat, as Antim looked a pale shadow of herself when she took on lower-ranked Zeynep.

Antim was ranked World No. 4 going into the Olympics, while her first-round opponent was ranked 12th. The disastrous turn of events brings an old issue, which led to the suspension of a wrestling coach for six years, back into discussion.

Former wrestler and ex-national women’s team coach Kripashankar Patel raised a similar issue back in 2017 when the United World Wrestling (UWW) introduced the two-day weigh-in system with a concession of two kilograms on the second day. Since then, the policy has been changed, with the concession part being removed.

"The Wrestling Federation of India did not fully implement the policy. I questioned the move but was suspended for six years, citing things which I never intended or said," Patel told TNIE.

Among things that were not implemented, the two-day weigh-in policy was one. "To date, competition in any weight category does not go into day two, be it national championships or national games. When you don’t hold such events, how will the wrestlers get the needed experience? Wrestlers have to be well versed with the international rules, and this can only happen when such rules are made applicable in the national events," Patel added.