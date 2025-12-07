Squash stars hunting early Christmas gift in World Cup

CHENNAI: As the Express Avenue mall gears up for the Christmas celebrations later this month, the Atrium and three makeshift galleries, will be the centre of attention for the next few days (starting December 9), as the Squash World Cup is set to begin here on Tuesday. This will also be the second consecutive edition since the re-launch of the event in 2023.

In addition to the mall, the premises of the Indian Squash Academy (ISA) will be used for practice, as well as play-off matches. The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) will be hosting the event with the help of the Tamil Nadu government and the Union ministry of Sports and Youth affairs.

Lately, in a bid that could help the sport grow, squash tournaments in India have been conducted near monuments or a place of spectacle. SRFI Secretary General Cyrus Poncha revealed that the Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram was considered as a venue but because of the weather it was put on hold. "We certainly were considering other options. But given the timing of our event which is December, we definitely did not want to take a chance and play outdoor. We saw what happened last week. If it was one week later then we would have all been very disappointed to do it," he added.