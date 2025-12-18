Being No. 1 in the world more important than any title: Firouzja

CHENNAI: In a parallel universe, Alireza Firouzja would have topped the 2022 edition of the Candidates and tempted Magnus Carlsen into a title match in 2023. But the Frenchman was below his best and finished sixth with two wins from 14 games. Less than three weeks after that edition of the Candidates finished, Carlsen announced his decision to abdicate. The Norwegian, inarguably the game's best player since he first won the title in 2013, had, once upon a time, remarked that he liked Firouzja's style. It's kind of why the chess world thought that if Firouzja had emerged as the contender in 2022, Carlsen may have decided to rethink his decision.

All that, though, is water on the bridge. Carlsen is out of the World Championship cycle — the 'circus' as he remarked — while Firouzja has kind of recalibrated his own desires. This time two years ago, the Iranian-French GM was involved in his own personal race to qualify for the Candidates while playing against a bunch of lesser-rated players to get in through the back door. It attracted lots of scorn but he only had eyes on the prize — a Candidates spot. However, after qualifying, he again disappointed. Two wins and seventh out of eight.

But the talent is obvious. Over the last week or so in Mumbai, he has taken down Fabiano Caruana, D Gukesh, Hikaru Nakamura, Viswanathan Anand and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Or, to put it in other words, he has so far beaten the six-time Candidates qualifier plus one time runner-up, the reigning world champion, one of the greatest players of all time in terms of ratings, a five-time world champion and a former world blitz champion in five days.