Finish Line 2025: Shooting excellence, boxing promise & stagnant shuttle service

CHENNAI: Boxing, badminton and shooting are three key disciplines in the Indian sporting circuit that usually return with rich rewards from almost all international competitions including World Championships and Olympics. The athletes from these events have made giant strides over the years. And that reflects on their performance at the Olympics, considered the pinnacle of sports. Those disciplines are responsible in bringing a sizeable chunk of medals (12 out of 47 medals) that the country has won in the history of Summer Games. That number is striking to say the least. And that has generally been the theme in other noteworthy events across the globe.

These athletes, over the years, have added to their reputation. Thanks to their contribution to the Indian sporting ecosystem, they have attained a good level of influence. Cricketers, without a doubt, take the chunk of the pie in terms of perks and influence. But sportspersons from these three fields have also been gradually attaining prominence. That has meant more money has exchanged hands with the government and private firms heavily investing in these games. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal (before Sindhu), Manu Bhaker, MC Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain, Vijender Singh are some of the influential names that have left a strong imprint on the Indian sporting circuit.

The rise in popularity also follows close scrutiny. They have grown to become a routine fixture for sports fans across the country. The level of expectations have also soared simultaneously.

As the dust settled after the 2024 Paris Games, each discipline had its own goals for the new year. For shooting, which fetched three medals during the Paris Games, it was all about consolidating and maintaining rhythm ahead of bigger targets. But for boxing and badminton, who had endured a forgetful Summer in Paris, it was all about soul-searching for the athletes and regaining strength.

While shooters continued to thrive and produce some eye-catching performances, badminton continued to remain in the shadows. Boxing, on the other hand, had its share of highlights and lowlights.

*********

On the backdrop of Olympic high, Indian shooters had entered the season brimming with plenty of belief. "This is the first year in the new Olympic cycle. This time we have a very strong bench strength. It is a very interesting situation right now. We have to maintain it for the next three, four years now," India rifle head coach Deepali Deshpande had declared before the year set in motion.

The primary objective was to hand exposure to all the top level shooters in the national setup. The NRAI policy was framed in such a way that those objectives are met. As the season got underway with the South American leg, the Indian shooters started where they had left 2024, finishing second and third in the overall medals tally at Buenos Aires and Lima, respectively. Suruchi Singh was the latest talent to announce herself to the world as she captured three back-to-back gold medals in the women's 10m air pistol category. So did pistol shooter Samrat Rana, who became a world champion in his first shot at the senior World Championships in Cairo, Egypt. Rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan, meanwhile, was also in full flow all along as she gunned down three individual medals, including a bronze at the World Championships. The fact that India captured eight medals in Olympic disciplines in the said World Championships was unprecedented.