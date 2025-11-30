Teams intentionally avoid variations in PCs during group stage: Raghunath

CHENNAI: World No 2 India earned as many as 20 penalty corners against Oman, who are ranked 40 in FIH junior men's rankings, in their second Pool B match of the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Only five of them were converted into goals by the hosts even as they thrashed their opponents 17-0. In their first match versus Chile, they got six penalty corners and a couple of them were converted by the team.

Conversion rate of penalty corners plays an important role in modern day field hockey and more often than not it turns out to be a decisive factor. Coming into the tournament, it was an area to be addressed for the junior Indian team. Ahead of the event, they finished runners-up at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia losing to Australia in the final. Out of 53 PCs they earned in the competition, they converted only eight and the same was discussed in the build up to the Junior World Cup. India coach PR Sreejesh admitted the area is a cause of concern and said, "We trained hard after that tournament (Sultan of Johor Cup). I am not going to give you any excuses for the lack of scoring but when you look at the other teams there their scoring rate was not that great because of some issues with the ground."