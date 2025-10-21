'I knew I would make it': Surekha on historic bronze

CHENNAI: In what has been turning into an incredible year, Jyothi Surekha Vennam added another feather to her cap a couple of days ago in Nanjing, China. After three gold medals in three events at the World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai earlier this year, in addition to achieving her career-best world rankings (2nd) in women's compound archery, Surekha finally earned a World Cup final medal, a bronze in the women's compound event.

At the WC finals in both Hermosillo (2023) and Tlaxcala (2024), she had missed out on the quarterfinal stage — the first stage of the competition. Given her previous misses, winning the title was always going to be a tough task. "She had come into this tournament under pressure to perform. With conditions not helping them, it looked a tough challenge for Surekha," said Surendra Kumar Vennam, father of Surekha.

The weather made her matches difficult, but this time she managed to get past the first hurdle, defeating Alexis Ruiz of USA 143-140 in the quarterfinals.

Then came the tough semifinal tie against Andre Becerra, the World No 1 from Mexico. Surekha was far from her best, losing to Becerra in the process. "The weather (at Nanjing) was not so good to shoot. It was windy, cold and drizzling, too. I was not able to feel my muscles. (As a result), I did not put my best in the semifinal," she had told this daily after her bronze medal on October 19.