Hockey: Pointy end of Asia Cup begins on Wednesday

RAJGIR: At some level, India's Asia Cup begins on Wednesday. They have done away with the business of the preliminary group stage fixtures. From Wednesday, the top four teams from the eight here will face each other before the summit clash over the weekend. The hosts know they ought to win the tournament and rubber-stamp their spot in next year's World Cup.

They have been the dominant force in Asian hockey for at least the last decade as the likes of Pakistan, South Korea and Malaysia have been left behind. Since the 2016 Olympics, they have been the only ever present Asian outfit at the quadrennial event. Needless to say, they are also the only Asian side to have medalled at the Summer Games since 2004.

But they will do well to heed the lessons of the first stage. For a team whose mantra is 'defend to win', they have continued to be worryingly open at the back for over an extended duration. That has continued at Rajgir. China scored three, Japan scored two and the hosts could have easily drawn at least one of those games on another day.