Have to highlight stories in right way to lift doubles format: Tennis legend Woodbridge

On the rivalry between Sabalenka and Swiatek

The women's tour of the last two years has been fascinating to see. But Aryna obviously has had that ability to reach semis and finals. She's thrown a few ties away. I think she'd agree with that language in that she just, she got nervous. But every time she's had one of those moments, she got better from it, which is the most impressive part about her. That tells you a lot about how tough she is. I really tip my hat to her about her resilience. When you look at Iga, I think she's going through a resilience-building part of her career. Because when she became Number 1, after Ash Barty retired, she was brilliant. She won French Open in the style of Steffi Graf — never played well on grass. And this year, by not making the final in Paris, it gave her a chance to actually prepare better and maybe it shows her what she needs to do in the second-half of her career to keep winning majors. So to put them together, I love the contrast of that match because you've got the flat hard hitting of Sabalenka and then you've got this absolute fighter refusing to go down attitude that Iga brings to match. I love it in our sport in particular when you have contrast in those match-ups and those different styles. They bring power, they bring expectation, they build resistance, but they also build this spirit and I love watching them compete.