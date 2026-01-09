More incentives for NSFs in the pipeline post Indian Oly Association's AGM

CHENNAI: Hosting international competitions, annual grants to National Sports Federations (NSFs) and launching a National Olympic Academy are some of the key takeaways from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Annual General Meeting held in Ahmedabad on Friday. The AGM, supposed to be held in December last year, finally took place where almost all NSF officials and athletes' representatives were present.

The AGM thrived to work closely with all stakeholders as India gets ready to host the Commonwealth Games and continue with the bidding process for the Olympics in 2036. IOA president PT Usha also highlighted the importance of collaborative work among all stakeholders. “This AGM reflects our collective commitment to reform, transparency, and above all, to our athletes," she said in a statement. "Over the last period, we have taken decisive steps to modernise the IOA place athlete welfare at the heart of every initiative."

In a major development for the NSFs and the State Olympic Associations, the IOA is set to increase its annual grants which will be quite higher this year on. According to the IOA's Chief Executive Office, Raghuram Iyer, also the spokesperson, one of the major points that were discussed was revenue sharing among NSFs and the state units. "We discussed enhancing the annual grants to the NSFs and the state associations," he told this daily on Friday. The grant for NSFs has been increased to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 and the state associations will get Rs 10 lakh which will be higher that their earlier Rs 7 lakh.