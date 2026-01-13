Gopi-led panel lays out new coaching framework

CHENNAI: A good and robust coaching system is a must for sports development. India may be aiming for 100 medals at the Summer Games in the next two decades but without proper coaches and system, this will always remain a pipedream. In fact, to even get close to winning 20 medals, this is important.
With revamping the coaching set-up in mind, the P Gopichand-led nine-member Task Force submitted a report – A Unified Framework for Development of Coaching Ecosystem in India — to the sports ministry on Tuesday. The report envisages a robust ecosystem with coach-first approach and has pointed out various issues that have been hampering growth of good coaches in the country. Empowering coaches, scientific approach, athlete-driven, accountability, incentivising good results… these are some of the basic tenets the report has focused on. Another objective of the reform would be to shed dependency on foreign coaches over a period of time.
One board policy
Hopefully the recommendations would be implemented soon. Though there has been a rapid expansion in building new academies, centre of excellences (both government and private) and various sports institutions, there is a dearth of good coaches. The report has also suggested the setting up of a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) in the lines of National Sports Board. According to the Task Force, this was necessary to standardize every aspect associated with coaching. The board will be the “central nervous system” of the country’s coaching ecosystem that will set standards, ensure accountability and unify national sports federations, government, educational institutions and the Olympics movement. “It will also be the apex body for coach development, responsible for governance framework and curriculum oversight,” says the report.
According to the report, the board is necessary “to ensure that coach development in India is systematic, credible, and aligned with global standards.” And that this board will be “the apex authority responsible for setting standards, approving pathways, accrediting institutions, and ensuring long-term sustainability.”
The Task Force has also suggested that a grievance cell for coaches should be set up so that they are protected if something goes wrong. Though athletes have access to counsellors or advisors and welfare officers to protect their wellbeing, coaches lack that. The report says that “coaches often lack a dedicated support system despite being central to the performance ecosystem.” The committee finds it prudent to recommend “the establishment of a Coach Support System / National Coach Grievance Cell under the National Coaching Board”.
Incentivise success
Another issue that has been plaguing the coaching system is the natural progression of an athlete from a childhood coach to a High Performance coach. There have been numerous examples where childhood coaches are reluctant to handover the wards to a senior national coach with more knowledge and vast experience. The committee has recommended that the grassroots coaches be given due respect and their ward’s success should be incentivise at all levels. For a seamless transition, the coaches have been divided into three categories — Grassroot, Intermediate and Elite. “When an athlete coached by a grassroots or developmental coach progresses to a higher-level coaching group (e.g., from state to national camp), the former coach will receive formal recognition and reward,” says the report.
The committee has also recommended a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) type programme for coaches development. "Each NSF (National Sports Federation), in conjunction with SAI (Sports Authority of India) and the NCAB, will periodically identify a select number of high-potential coaches (for instance, five per sport annually) who are instrumental in preparing athletes for major competitions or driving grassroots expansion in medal-potential sports,” says the report. The coaches can submit proposals wherein they can request for help from the ministry like “advanced equipment or technology to enhance training (e.g., video analysis tools, biomechanical feedback systems) or specialised training for themselves (such as an international certification course or an internship with a renowned foreign coach/team).”
The panel has also recommended a 24x7 helpline for scientific support. This will ensure that a coach is able to get assistance regarding training duration, load capacity, recovery and injury.
Gopichand said that the entire committee worked very hard to prepare a comprehensive report that would help the country’s coaching system grow. “It was great responsibility that the government has given such an important job,” he said. “The committee workd very hard and with the collective experience of the members we have given the report.”