Gopi-led panel lays out new coaching framework

CHENNAI: A good and robust coaching system is a must for sports development. India may be aiming for 100 medals at the Summer Games in the next two decades but without proper coaches and system, this will always remain a pipedream. In fact, to even get close to winning 20 medals, this is important.

With revamping the coaching set-up in mind, the P Gopichand-led nine-member Task Force submitted a report – A Unified Framework for Development of Coaching Ecosystem in India — to the sports ministry on Tuesday. The report envisages a robust ecosystem with coach-first approach and has pointed out various issues that have been hampering growth of good coaches in the country. Empowering coaches, scientific approach, athlete-driven, accountability, incentivising good results… these are some of the basic tenets the report has focused on. Another objective of the reform would be to shed dependency on foreign coaches over a period of time.