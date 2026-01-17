Sinner and Alcaraz pulling away because others may not believing they can beat them: Devvarman

CHENNAI: There is always some kind of romance surrounding the first Grand Slam of the year. The only Slam to be played on the other hemisphere of the world, has its own charm. The longest Grand Slam final between Novak Djokovic, who is defying age to play his 81st Grand Slam this year and another legend now-retired Rafael Nadal was played on this surface in 2012. The ebb and flow still resonates across the Rod Laver Arena as the match ended after a gruelling five sets in 5 hours 53 minutes. There were sobbing scenes when Roger Federer lifted the trophy at the age of 36 after making a stunning comeback from injury.

2026 is a different era, different time. New champions have started filling in the shoes left behind by some of the games' greatest. As another instalment of Australian Open gets under way on Sunday, the limelight would shift to two of tennis' most-loved players of this generation — Carlos Alcaraz (world No 1) and Jannik Sinner (No 2). Their fabled rivalry has yet to transcend into eternal greatness like those of Federer vs Nadal but as things stand, it does have the ingredients to become one. Last year they met four Grand Slam finals and shared two each. This year could be the same.

One of India's former No 1 player Somdev Devvarman would be watching and looking into the finer details of the Australian Open. And like the entire world, he too would be setting his eyes on the Spaniard and the Italian. "The way they have ended 2025, the fact that they have won nine of the last nine Slams, they are getting better and stronger. The current age where they are at historically tells us that they are only going to get better from here on," Devvarman said during an interaction.

The other spotlight would be on the Djokovic, who has won the highest number of Grand Slams in the world.