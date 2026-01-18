Behind the women's World No. 1 An Se-young? Her coach, former men's World No. 1

CHENNAI: Wang Zhi Yi must be sick of facing her tormenter An Se-young. The Chinese World No 2, facing the South Korean World No 1 for the 22nd time, was simply powerless as An, the biggest draw on the final day of the India Open, put up yet another masterclass. Despite the lack of Indian representation on the concluding day, a sizeable crowd had turned up at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. An, as she entered the court, drew the loudest cheers. It was far from a surprise as An has displayed superhuman abilities to dominate the women's circuit over the years.

Sunday was no different as Wang simply couldn't live with her opponent. Despite the loud cheers, An was laser-focussed as always and she took the match by the throat as usual. On paper, it was a battle between World No 1 and World No 2, but An, as has been the case in their recent meetings, showed there are levels in this game.

An had built a handy gap very soon but Wang did well to fight back. But An recalibrated, before bringing her A-game to finish off the final in 43 minutes, winning 21-13, 21-11. This was the 23-year-old's third India Open title after 2023 and 2025.