Lull before storm as wrestler Vinesh set for first competition since Paris heartbreak

NEW DELHI: A day before the much-anticipated wrestling selection trials for women to pick the national team for the 2026 Asian Games, the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital wore a deserted look on Friday. The women wrestlers, who have been camping here for the past few months, were in their hostel rooms instead of the training arena in the evening. Maybe they preferred to rest ahead of the high-intensity bouts.
But that was not the only reason as their coaches and support staff were busy with preparations and draw of lots for the competition where more than 125 wrestlers are scheduled to compete to stake their claims in the national team comprising six wrestlers — one each in six weight categories (50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg).
Given the situation, the action shifted to the office of Wrestling Federation of India where the entries were being scanned and groups were being made on the basis of weight categories of the qualified wrestlers. While the weight categories of almost all the wrestlers were decided by evening, the WFI officials were scratching their heads over the division wherein one of the most decorated women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat will compete after the Supreme Court on Friday allowed her.
"So far, we have not been intimated by either Vinesh or anyone else as far as her weight category is concerned," a WFI official told this daily. Interestingly, Vinesh's lawyer told a division bench of the Delhi High Court that she would want compete in the 53kg weight category but neither the order of the High Court nor the instructions of the Supreme Court specified it. What made the situation tricky for the WFI was Vinesh's registration for the Senior Open Ranking Tournament, which was held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh earlier this month. While registering online, Vinesh specified 57kg as her weight category. However, it is learnt that Vinesh is expected to compete in 53kg. As reported by this newspaper, if she competes in 53kg, her main opponents will be Antim Pangal, Meenakshi and Muskan. Nishu and Hansika Lamba who won medals in U23 in 55kg may drop to 53kg and could be tough opponents as well. Vinesh's team is expected to not take any chance for the trials.
"We are awaiting an official communication from Vinesh. So far, we haven't received anything yet. We will wait but cannot do it for the whole night as the draws have to be made. The weigh-in starts at 7AM in the morning and the bouts begin two hours later. So the draws have to be made as soon as possible and communicated to the coaches to keep their wards ready for the competition," added the WFI official.
Vinesh, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, last participated in a competitive event almost two years ago at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Haryana wrestler was only a win away from a historic gold when she returned overweight ahead of her final bout in the 50kg weight category. Before the Games, she competed in 50kg at the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier. Considering her past participation, the federation might place her in 50kg. "If we do not receive any official communication then we are left with no option than to put her in the 50kg weight category as that was where she competed the last time," said the official.
If that happens, it will once again bring the WFI and Vinesh at loggerheads. It all started when Vinesh along with Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia led a protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh early in 2023 levelling various accusations against him including the sexual harassment. The relationship only turned sour with time and it took a nosedive when the WFI issued a show-cause notice a day before the commencement of the Ranking Tournament.
WFI requests police cover
Meanwhile, the WFI has also written a letter to IP Estate, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Police Station to deploy adequate police personnel during the trials. "A large number of eminent wrestlers and officials are expected to participate in the event. In view of the above, we kindly request you to depute adequate police personnel during the said selection trials on 30th May 2026 for maintaining law and order and ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of the event. Your support will also help in preventing any unforeseen or untoward incidents during the trials," read the letter written to the Station House Officer of the police station.
While it's been a usual practice ahead of big events, the WFI is writing this letter seeking deployment of police force after around four years. Even as Vinesh's name is not mentioned in the letter, it is understood that the WFI doesn't want to take any chance and conduct the event peacefully.