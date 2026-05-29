Lull before storm as wrestler Vinesh set for first competition since Paris heartbreak

NEW DELHI: A day before the much-anticipated wrestling selection trials for women to pick the national team for the 2026 Asian Games, the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital wore a deserted look on Friday. The women wrestlers, who have been camping here for the past few months, were in their hostel rooms instead of the training arena in the evening. Maybe they preferred to rest ahead of the high-intensity bouts.

But that was not the only reason as their coaches and support staff were busy with preparations and draw of lots for the competition where more than 125 wrestlers are scheduled to compete to stake their claims in the national team comprising six wrestlers — one each in six weight categories (50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg).

Given the situation, the action shifted to the office of Wrestling Federation of India where the entries were being scanned and groups were being made on the basis of weight categories of the qualified wrestlers. While the weight categories of almost all the wrestlers were decided by evening, the WFI officials were scratching their heads over the division wherein one of the most decorated women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat will compete after the Supreme Court on Friday allowed her.