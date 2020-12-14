STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No new cases of mystery illness in Eluru: Alla Nani

Medical teams to continue to visit houses of patients everyday

Published: 14th December 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) reiterated that the situation in Eluru is under control and medical experts are closely monitoring the situation. “There are no new cases of mystery illness in Eluru,” he announced. Once again, he visited the houses of the mystery illness patients, discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The minister visited the houses of the discharged patients in Turpu Veedhi of Eluru and enquired about their health condition. Most of them informed him that they are normal and there was no repeat of any symptoms. There were a few people, who said they are still feeling weak. 

He said that the medical teams will continue to visit the houses of the mystery illness patients discharged from the hospital everyday for some more time. The minister distributed medicines and kits of essential commodities from his own pocket. Each kit of essential commodities include five kg of rice, one kg each of red gram, oil, onions, ivy gourd, snake gourd, cucumber, coriander, masks, medicines and ORS packets. Discharged patients were advised to take the medicines prescribed by the doctors and rest till they are fully recovered. 

Stating that there are no new cases reported in the city and the situation is totally under control, he directed the officials to ensure there are no cesspools of stagnant water anywhere in the city. Inspecting the sewage canals, he asked the officials to see that sewage water does not get stagnated. Giving a patient hearing to different problems brought to his notice by the locals, the minister directed the officials concerned to address their problems at the earliest.  “You all can call me or meet me any time to get your problems solved,” he told the people. 

605 of 612 patients discharged from hospitals

Two patients undergoing treatment in Eluru district hospital were discharged, but six patients in Vijayawada are still undergoing treatment. “There were no new cases reported and as on today, we do not have any cases of mystery illness undergoing treatment here,” Eluru district hospital superintendent Dr AV Mohan said. Till date, 612 people were hospitalised, of whom 605 have been discharged. There was only one casualty, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eluru mystery illness mystery illness
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp