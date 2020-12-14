No new cases of mystery illness in Eluru: Alla Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) reiterated that the situation in Eluru is under control and medical experts are closely monitoring the situation. “There are no new cases of mystery illness in Eluru,” he announced. Once again, he visited the houses of the mystery illness patients, discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The minister visited the houses of the discharged patients in Turpu Veedhi of Eluru and enquired about their health condition. Most of them informed him that they are normal and there was no repeat of any symptoms. There were a few people, who said they are still feeling weak.

He said that the medical teams will continue to visit the houses of the mystery illness patients discharged from the hospital everyday for some more time. The minister distributed medicines and kits of essential commodities from his own pocket. Each kit of essential commodities include five kg of rice, one kg each of red gram, oil, onions, ivy gourd, snake gourd, cucumber, coriander, masks, medicines and ORS packets. Discharged patients were advised to take the medicines prescribed by the doctors and rest till they are fully recovered.

Stating that there are no new cases reported in the city and the situation is totally under control, he directed the officials to ensure there are no cesspools of stagnant water anywhere in the city. Inspecting the sewage canals, he asked the officials to see that sewage water does not get stagnated. Giving a patient hearing to different problems brought to his notice by the locals, the minister directed the officials concerned to address their problems at the earliest. “You all can call me or meet me any time to get your problems solved,” he told the people.

605 of 612 patients discharged from hospitals

Two patients undergoing treatment in Eluru district hospital were discharged, but six patients in Vijayawada are still undergoing treatment. “There were no new cases reported and as on today, we do not have any cases of mystery illness undergoing treatment here,” Eluru district hospital superintendent Dr AV Mohan said. Till date, 612 people were hospitalised, of whom 605 have been discharged. There was only one casualty, he added.