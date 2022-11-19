Home States Andhra Pradesh

State will witness more justice if TDP comes to power, says Naidu

He also announced that the party will conduct "Idhem Kharma" programme for 45 days from December 1 to take the failures of the YSRC government to the people.

Published: 19th November 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of the opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the State would witness more justice if the TDP comes to power in the next elections.

Defending his statement that the 2024 election would be his last one if he is not voted to power, during his visit to the Kurnool district, Naidu said that he made such a comment to protect the State from the `looting mafia' of the YSRC.

Naidu said that his intention was only to safeguard the interests of the State and not to aspire for any positions for himself or other party leaders.

ALSO READ | No development in YSRC govt: Chandrababu Naidu

"I served as the Chief Minister for nine years and 10 years as the leader of the opposition in Andhra Pradesh. No one can break that record," he said.

Addressing a meeting in the party headquarters at Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu alleged that the State witnessed a lot of destruction in the past three-and-half-years.

ALSO READ | 'Naidu go back' slogans annoy TDP supremo

 He also announced that the party will conduct "Idhem Kharma" programme for 45 days from December 1 to take the failures of the YSRC government to the people.

