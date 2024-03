MEDARAMETLA (BAPATLA): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the poll alliance between the TDP, JSP and BJP as a front to fight in support of the feudalists against the party that represents the poor and the downtrodden.

Addressing the last Siddham meeting held at Medaramettla in Addanki Assembly constituency of Bapatla district on Sunday, Jagan told the people that the same alliance had made tall promises in 2014, but kept none. He added, “The three parties have joined hands once again to cheat the people.”

Stating that the election notification is likely to be issued in another four days, Jagan called on the party cadre and supporters to “gear up for the poll battle and secure another historic victory”.

According to the party, around 1.5 million cadre and supporters attended the programme. Announcing that the YSRC’s manifesto will be released soon, the party president asserted that he will make promises that he can keep. “Once I give my word, it is set in stone,” he said.

Mocking the tripartite alliance, Jagan said, “Chandrababu Naidu and another national party are ready to attack the poor. The alliance consists of parties that have bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in an unjust manner and parties that got fewer votes than NOTA.” Asserting that he does not need alliances, but only the blessings of people, the Chief Minister said, “The TDP, JSP and BJP only have commanders, but no soldiers, hence the need for the pacts.” Further, he reiterated that the ensuing elections are a war between credibility and deceit.