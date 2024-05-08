On the knife’s edge: It’s ‘underdog’ YSRC vs classic TDP

On the outskirts of Nuzivid, a palm fruit vendor seated under a tree by the roadside waits patiently for customers. A dozen for Rs 70, he shouts, at passing vehicles. It isn’t easy work, for the weather is too hot. Nearby, a middle-aged lady and an aged person give him company. They sell mangoes, bought from farmers in the nearby villages. “Our lives are like this,” says the palm fruit vendor, wiping sweat from his forehead. Like everyone else, he too is interested in the elections. “Our vote is for Jagan,” he says emphatically. His reasoning is simple. His family received much-needed financial aid from the government. “We don’t believe Chandrababu Naidu,” he quips with a frown when asked about the welfare promises of the TDP. The aged man chips in, “Where was he during the corona pandemic? We would have died but for the timely services of volunteers.” The lady agrees. Drive further to the town, farmers owning mango orchards have a different take. “Jagan will destroy everything if he wins again,” muses a farmer whose family sells mangoes to wholesale merchants. “Where is development? Jobs? Importantly, he will take away our lands!” he fumes and adds that Naidu is the best bet.

One can find pretty much the same conversations with few variations across Andhra Pradesh. There indeed appears to be a class divide, so to speak. The poor and minorities are with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC and the middle and upper classes with the TDP. Interestingly, however, in urban areas, the TDP’s message of jobs is resonating with sections of the lower middle class as well. The YSRC is counting on the beneficiaries of Jagan’s welfare schemes, particularly women and the elderly, and rightly so. English medium education in government schools, pensions, healthcare and the volunteer system being the primary reasons for the same. Jagan being Jagan, he hasn’t promised anything dramatic in his manifesto but that doesn’t seem to matter for these sections. They believe he means what he says.

To make inroads into these sections, the TDP has offered Super Six guarantees – taking a leaf out of the Congress playbook in Telangana. TDP’s USP is the slogan of development and jobs but to offset Jagan’s welfare agenda and track record, it seems the party has coined the Super Six – which in a way is ironic as it had been accusing Jagan of emptying the State coffers through the schemes. If it comes to power, it will have to do the same and more for its promises will surely put a bigger burden on the exchequer. Somewhere in the TDP think tanks, there appears to be a Congress brain because the schemes, the wording and even the strategy, one cannot help but conclude, are adapted from the grand old party’s successful campaign in Telangana. Take for instance the free bus ride for women, monthly payment of Rs 1,500 to adult women, Rs 4,000 pension, etc. It is not an exact copy but fair to say that it draws ‘inspiration’ from the Congress manifesto, though the TDP is an ally of the BJP.