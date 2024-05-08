Pawan Kalyan faces tough battle despite his cult following among youth

PITHAPURAM : Puruhutika Puram, which later became Peetikapuram, and now called as Pithapuram, located in the heart of East Godavari district, finds itself a prominent place on the pilgrim map of Andhra Pradesh as well the country. The Kukkuteswara Swamy temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, Puruhutika Devi temple, one of Ashta Dasa Shakti Peethas, and the Sripada Srivallabha temple attract devotees in good numbers.
It, however, was not a big name on the political map of AP. A small Assembly constituency with less than 2.3 lakh electorate, the ballot battle of Pithapuram has now grabbed the entire nation’s attention. The 2024 election scheduled in less than a week now, is a different one.
Now, Pithapuram has joined the likes of big battle constituencies of Kuppam, Pulivendula and Mangalagiri thanks to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan contesting from the segment. Having lost the last elections from two places, the actor-politician with a cult following is focussing on making it to the State Assembly from Pithapuram, while the ruling YSRC wants to stop the vitriolic leader from being a thorn in their flesh in the legislative body.
Here, the factor that decides the winnability of a candidate is caste rather than development. Among the several segments where the Kapu community holds a sway, Pithapuram is one. Consisting of more than 60% of the total population, a leader from the Kapu community has won the seat 12 of the total 16 times that it went to elections. In 2014, SVSN Varma, who belongs to Kshatriya community, won the election.
As candidates of both the YSRC and the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance belong to the Kapu community, there is a possibility of split in votes of the community making the votes of other communities equally important for win. The YSRC has fielded sitting Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha from Pithapuram. Incidentally, Geetha won from the same segment in the 2009 elections from Praja Rajyam Party floated by Pawan Kalyan’s brother Konidela Chiranjeevi.
Though a popular film star is in the fray, the contest is unlikely to be a one-sided one. “It is not going to be an easy win for Pawan Kalyan. Unlike other communities, Kapus stand divided on political affiliation and this may turn the tide in favour of Geetha,’’ opined S Satyanarayana, a rickshaw puller of Indira Nagar.
TNIE visited the constituency and interacted with the local people to solicit views on who stands a good chance to win. Apart from local issues, the fishermen community have their own set of problems, and is likely to rally behind the alliance. “Though we have been receiving Matsyakara Bharosa, the State government has not come forward to pay ex gratia for the fishermen who die at sea. They want the body as a proof to pay ex gratia, but how can we get it when people drown at sea?” questioned a fisherman.
While people choose to talk about the issues, there is a section, particularly youngsters, who have no other choice than their favourite star.
When TNIE visited Uppada in U Kothapalli mandal on Sunday, groups of JSP activists from Anantapur and Machilipatnam visited the fishermen’s village to campaign for the JSP. “We (the entire village) have decided to vote for ‘Glass Tumbler’. It is better for you to go and campaign in other places. Come back when our leader wins and we will celebrate,’’ Patri Durga Rao, a young fisherman, to the JSP activists.
This scenario, however, may not give an edge to the JSP. The working class and those who have benefited still vouch for the YSRC. “We are living in the house, which was constructed with the government aid during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government. After that, no government had helped the poor until YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. We are getting all the social welfare benefits now,’’ said Srimanthula Sattibabu, a rickshaw puller.
When pointed out that the tripartite alliance has promised more benefits and financial aid apart from development and employment opportunities, his fellow worker Raju was quick to add, “We don’t believe it’s promise. The TDP had promised much more doles in 2019, but it failed to fulfil them.’’ When it comes to resolving the people’s problems, Raju said the major issue was lack of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) over the railway track that traverses through Pithapuram. Being a busy line connecting Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, a good number of trains pass through and the vehicular traffic comes to a standstill whenever the railway gate is closed. “It is sitting MP Geetha who has taken the initiative to resolve the problem as Pithapuram come under the purview of Kakinada. She has got funds sanctioned for the flyover. The land has also been acquired for it. If elections are not there, the flyover works would have started by now,’’ Raju added.
Another interesting factor on which Pawan Kalyan’s victory depends is the support being given by former MLA Varma, who at one stage revolted against the TDP leadership for allotting the seat to the JSP as part of alliance. “Varma is campaigning for Pawan Kalyan, but how serious is he in extension of support is still doubtful. Will any leader hand over his constituency to another?’’ questioned another local when asked about the former MLA’s support to the JSP.
For the JSP, the candidature of Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram itself is an asset. “Our leader suffered defeat at two places in the last elections. We won’t let him down this time and he is set to enter the State Assembly,’’ asserted a youth.
N Krishnaveni of Chitti Karnala Street in Pithapuram, who works in a library, is different when it comes to casting her vote. She has nothing to do with whom she is voting, and which party it is. “My two sons and my husband are supporters of Pawan Kalyan, and I will follow them,’’ she said with a smile.
Tummala Ramaswamy (Babu), JSP president of the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district, exuded confidence of Pawan Kalyan’s victory. “Every section of people has suffered in Jagan’s regime. They are not going to vote for the YSRC in the elections,’’ he asserted “Not just Pawan Kalyan, our joint manifesto will ensure that NDA wins not less than five Assembly seats each in Kakinada, East Godavari and Konaseema districts.
Lack of ROB causes traffic problem
The major issue in Pithapuram Assembly constituency is lack of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the railway track that traverses through it. Being a busy railway line connecting Vijayawada and Vizag, a good number of trains pass through the town and the vehicular traffic comes to a standstill whenever the railway gate is closed