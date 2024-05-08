Pawan Kalyan faces tough battle despite his cult following among youth

While people choose to talk about the issues, there is a section, particularly youngsters, who have no other choice than their favourite star.

When TNIE visited Uppada in U Kothapalli mandal on Sunday, groups of JSP activists from Anantapur and Machilipatnam visited the fishermen’s village to campaign for the JSP. “We (the entire village) have decided to vote for ‘Glass Tumbler’. It is better for you to go and campaign in other places. Come back when our leader wins and we will celebrate,’’ Patri Durga Rao, a young fisherman, to the JSP activists.

This scenario, however, may not give an edge to the JSP. The working class and those who have benefited still vouch for the YSRC. “We are living in the house, which was constructed with the government aid during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government. After that, no government had helped the poor until YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. We are getting all the social welfare benefits now,’’ said Srimanthula Sattibabu, a rickshaw puller.

When pointed out that the tripartite alliance has promised more benefits and financial aid apart from development and employment opportunities, his fellow worker Raju was quick to add, “We don’t believe it’s promise. The TDP had promised much more doles in 2019, but it failed to fulfil them.’’ When it comes to resolving the people’s problems, Raju said the major issue was lack of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) over the railway track that traverses through Pithapuram. Being a busy line connecting Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, a good number of trains pass through and the vehicular traffic comes to a standstill whenever the railway gate is closed. “It is sitting MP Geetha who has taken the initiative to resolve the problem as Pithapuram come under the purview of Kakinada. She has got funds sanctioned for the flyover. The land has also been acquired for it. If elections are not there, the flyover works would have started by now,’’ Raju added.

Another interesting factor on which Pawan Kalyan’s victory depends is the support being given by former MLA Varma, who at one stage revolted against the TDP leadership for allotting the seat to the JSP as part of alliance. “Varma is campaigning for Pawan Kalyan, but how serious is he in extension of support is still doubtful. Will any leader hand over his constituency to another?’’ questioned another local when asked about the former MLA’s support to the JSP.

For the JSP, the candidature of Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram itself is an asset. “Our leader suffered defeat at two places in the last elections. We won’t let him down this time and he is set to enter the State Assembly,’’ asserted a youth.

N Krishnaveni of Chitti Karnala Street in Pithapuram, who works in a library, is different when it comes to casting her vote. She has nothing to do with whom she is voting, and which party it is. “My two sons and my husband are supporters of Pawan Kalyan, and I will follow them,’’ she said with a smile.

Tummala Ramaswamy (Babu), JSP president of the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district, exuded confidence of Pawan Kalyan’s victory. “Every section of people has suffered in Jagan’s regime. They are not going to vote for the YSRC in the elections,’’ he asserted “Not just Pawan Kalyan, our joint manifesto will ensure that NDA wins not less than five Assembly seats each in Kakinada, East Godavari and Konaseema districts.

