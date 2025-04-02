CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu reviewing investigation progress: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is reviewing the progress of the investigation pertaining to the suspicious death of Paster Praveen Pagadala, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said.

A delegation of the State Pastors’ Union on Tuesday met the home minister at her camp office in Nakkapalle of Anakapalle district and discussed various aspects of the ongoing investigation and concerns surrounding the pastor’s death.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Anitha stated that the police are conducting a thorough investigation and that all CCTV footage is being fully examined. A detailed report on the case is expected by Wednesday, she added.

Anitha emphasised that Pastor Praveen Pagadala is held in high regard and assured that the case is being closely monitored. Raising concerns over attempts to politicise the case, she noted that some individuals are using social media to spread religious discord. She stated that authorities are closely monitoring those spreading content to incite religious hatred on social media.