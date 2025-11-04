Andhra Pradesh’s Sricharani spins her way to World Cup glory

KADAPA: In a remarkable journey from the rural heartlands of Andhra Pradesh to the global stage, 21-year-old Nallapureddi Sricharani from Erramallapalli village in Veerapunayunipalle mandal, Kadapa district, has etched her name in cricket history.

The left-arm orthodox spinner played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, helping the team clinch its maiden title in the women’s category and bringing immense pride to her hometown.

Hailing from a humble background, Sricharani overcame poverty and hardships to emerge as a standout performer. In the tournament, she featured in all nine matches, claiming 14 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 33.42 and a stingy economy rate of 4.96 – making her India’s second-highest wicket-taker.

Her spellbinding displays were particularly evident against powerhouses like Australia and England, where her guile and control turned matches in India’s favour.

“This is India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win, and Sricharani’s contribution has been invaluable,” said Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy, speaking to reporters at her office on Monday.