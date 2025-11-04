Andhra Pradesh’s Sricharani spins her way to World Cup glory

KADAPA: In a remarkable journey from the rural heartlands of Andhra Pradesh to the global stage, 21-year-old Nallapureddi Sricharani from Erramallapalli village in Veerapunayunipalle mandal, Kadapa district, has etched her name in cricket history.
The left-arm orthodox spinner played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, helping the team clinch its maiden title in the women’s category and bringing immense pride to her hometown.
Hailing from a humble background, Sricharani overcame poverty and hardships to emerge as a standout performer. In the tournament, she featured in all nine matches, claiming 14 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 33.42 and a stingy economy rate of 4.96 – making her India’s second-highest wicket-taker.
Her spellbinding displays were particularly evident against powerhouses like Australia and England, where her guile and control turned matches in India’s favour.
“This is India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win, and Sricharani’s contribution has been invaluable,” said Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy, speaking to reporters at her office on Monday.
“From training at the Kadapa stadium to shining on the world stage, she has showcased extraordinary talent and brought laurels to the district and the State.”
The MLA praised the encouragement given to women in sports by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, pledging full support for aspiring athletes in the region.
Sricharani, who completed her BSc at VRSS Degree College in Veerapunayunipalle in 2024-25, is the daughter of Nallapureddi Chandrashekar Reddy, a Grade-1 Foreman at Dr MVR Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project (RTPP), and Renuka.
Her passion for cricket ignited in childhood, inspired by her maternal uncle Kishore Reddy, the only cricketer in the family. Starting as a fast bowler, she transitioned to spin after initial struggles.
Her rapid ascent began with stellar performances at the state and national levels, complemented by her athletic prowess in other sports.
Sricharani inspires young girls from remote villages
In the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, franchises vied for her services, with Delhi Capitals securing her for a whopping Rs 55 lakh – placing her in the top-5 buys.
Within a year, she earned her national call-up, defying expectations as a debutant in a fiercely competitive squad. Selectors prioritised skill over experience, a decision vindicated by her consistent match-winning efforts.
Expressing overwhelming joy, Sricharani’s parents and uncle Kishore Reddy shared, “We’re thrilled that our daughter played a key role in delivering India’s first Women’s World Cup. Balancing studies with rigorous training has paid off, and seeing her become a source of national pride fills us with happiness.”
Kadapa District Cricket Association president M Bharat Reddy and secretary A Reddy Prasad echoed the sentiments: “Sricharani’s selection for all World Cup matches and her contributions to the team’s victory are a matter of great pride for Kadapa. We wish her many more triumphs.” Celebrations are planned at the stadium, including a cake-cutting ceremony.
Her story inspires countless young girls from remote villages: with determination and support, the sky is the limit. Her journey from local grounds to lifting the World Cup trophy underscores the transformative power.